CEC Gyanesh Kumar Begins Gujarat Visit, to Interact with AMA Members and BLOs

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Ahmedabad: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar commenced a two-day official visit to Gujarat on Thursday, announcing that he will interact with members of the Ahmedabad Management Association alongside Gujarat’s dedicated booth-level officers and academic leaders.

Gyanesh Kumar, while addressing the media, paid tribute to the region’s historical stature, noting its vital role in shaping the nation’s democratic conscience through its legendary figures.

He said, “Gujarat has been both the birthplace and the karma-bhumi for great luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Today and tomorrow, I will interact with members of the Ahmedabad Management Association, as well as with Gujarat’s dedicated booth-level officers, vice-chancellors, principals, and students, through various programs.”

On Friday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar met Francisco Manuel Comprés H., Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to India, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening democratic cooperation, in line with the vision set out at IICDEM 2026. They also agreed to work closely together to deepen collaboration on election management and the training of election staff.

Earlier in September, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar interacted with school students and young participants in Goa and explained the importance of elections, electoral awareness and informed participation.

Speaking to the media, Gyanesh Kumar said, “We had a wonderful interaction with the most dynamic students of Goa who are not only the future of Goa but also the future of India – that is, Bharat.”

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“The children also had an opportunity to see how the polling takes place and how the counting takes place; they were also explained how the voter list in India is concurrently audited by the political parties through their booth-level agents, as well as the polling and counting, which are concurrently audited by the candidates,” he added.

Gyanesh Kumar further explained how the voter list is audited by political parties through their booth-level agents and how the polling and counting processes are concurrently audited by candidates.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar also interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Goa. Over 1000 BLOs from various parts of the State took part in the interaction held in Goa.

In his inaugural address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described the BLOs as the foundational pillar of the world’s largest democracy. He added that the preparation of Electoral Rolls and the conduct of elections in India are executed strictly as per the Constitution of India, law and instructions issued by ECI, a press note said.

It said that CEC Gyanesh Kumar stated that the BLOs are the first interface of the Election Commission of India with the citizens. The Chief Election Commissioner also underscored how the BLOs of Goa had played and continue to play an instrumental role in the preparation of the Electoral Rolls.

(ANI)