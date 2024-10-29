CEC expresses concern over political crimes in Maharashtra, asks DGP to ensure law and order

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar expressed concern over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra, said reports.

The CEC further urged the DGP of Maharashtra to ensure a strict clampdown against such crimes which vitiates the electoral atmosphere and disturbs the level playing field.

Reports further said that, the ECI held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP and other top officials of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and their border states to assess the law and order situation for the ongoing assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The Election Commission of India on October 15 announced the dates for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra. The state will cast its vote in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23. The main objective will be to prevent political crimes in Maharashtra and to maintain law and order.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement at a press conference. The Chief Election Commissioner said, “Out of 288, 234 seats in Maharashtra are general category. There are a total of 9.63 crore voters in the state. 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 29 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs).”

