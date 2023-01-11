CCTV Footage shows Delhi cop getting stabbed repeatedly by accused thief

New Delhi: In a horrifying incident, a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI), identified as Shambhu Dayal, was fatally stabbed by a man caught stealing a mobile phone on Sunday. The policeman was taken to the hospital following the attack.

Dayal was reportedly stabbed 12 times.

ASI Dayal succumbed to his injuries on January 8 while undergoing treatment. He was 57 years old.

Born in Rajasthan, ASI Dayal was stationed in west Delhi. A CCTV video of the attack went viral and was widely shared on social media.

Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, announced a compensation of Rs one crore to his family today. He was a father of three – a son and two daughters.

“For the safety of society and people, ASI of Delhi Police Mr. Shambhu Dayal ji fulfilled his duty by risking his life. Whole Delhi and the country is proud of his martyrdom. Now it is our duty to take care of the family of such a brave policeman,” he tweeted.

समाज और लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस के ASI श्री शंभु दयाल जी ने अपनी जान पर खेल कर अपना फ़र्ज़ निभाया। पूरी दिल्ली और देश को उनकी इस शहादत पर गर्व है। अब हम सबका फ़र्ज़ है कि ऐसे जाँबाज़ पुलिसकर्मी के परिवार का हम ख़्याल रखें। pic.twitter.com/6HTMahiA5c — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2023

In the horrifying video from January 4, Shambhu Dayal is repeatedly stabbed while a large number of people watch from a safe distance.

The video shows the policeman walking with Anish Raj, the alleged thief, whom he had just caught from the slums of Mayapuri in west Delhi.

The thief is seen pulling out a knife that was concealed in his clothing and stabbing the policeman in the back while being escorted back by the policeman.

In the footage, Shambhu Dayal is shown being stabbed in the neck, chest, and stomach. After fighting back, the constable was able to push Anish, who fell and then fled. He was chased by the onlookers and later another policeman in the area overpowered Anish and arrested him.

Delhi police put up a post on Twitter to pay homage to the brave cop who did not let the criminal go, even though it cost him his very life.