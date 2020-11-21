New Delhi: Delhi Police released a video recently that houses live scene of a man snatching a gold chain from a woman. In the video, the man is also seen holding a gun. He ran from the scene after committing the crime.

Two men are involved in this snatching. Both of them are yet to be identified and nabbed, Police reportedly said.

The Delhi Police have filed a case of loot in this matter and probing to catch the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage of the crime.

The snatching reportedly took place at about 3.30 pm on Friday afternoon.

As per reports, a woman was returning from a wedding ceremony when two bike borne miscreants parked their vehicle near her. One of them walked towards the woman, snatched her gold chain and fled from the scene. He was caught on the CCTV camera when running away from the spot. He was also seen holding a gun on his right hand.

Video Credit: NDTV