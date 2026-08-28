CCTV captures Ankit Balyan’s murder, four attackers seen opening fire

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: Fresh CCTV visuals of the murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan have surfaced in social media.

It has captured the last moments before and during the shooting of the singer outside a gym in Shamli of Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, singer Ankit Balyan is seen emerging from the gym and moving towards his SUV car ‘Scorpio’.

Subsequently, four youths armed with firearms attack him and open fire from point blank range. After committing the crime, fleeing the scene.

It is reported that police are reviewing the footage to locate the offenders and piece together what has happened.

Advertisement

Initial reports are also saying it is thought that roughly 18 shots were fired in the incident.

The killing has seen Balyan’s family and loyalists demonstrate calling for the offenders to be immediately apprehended.

Police have launched a number of teams and are attempting to find out exactly what the motive was.

A message has appeared on a Social Networking site saying who carried out the murder, although at this time its authenticity and link to a gang have not been verified.

Also Read: 4 Tamil Nadu Ministers Head To Delhi To Coordinate Nepal Flood Rescue