CBSE to Supreme Court: Optional exams between August 15 and September 15

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court in which it said that the Class 12 board exams will be held tentatively between August 15 and September 15 for students who are not satisfied with evaluation criteria.

Marks in the optional exam will be treated as final marks, added the board. The board also said that results for Class 12 Board Examination 2021 will be declared by July 31.

The hearing is slated to be held on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Earlier on Monday, the hearing had been adjourned on CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria by vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

 

