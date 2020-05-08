CBSE Exams to be held from July 1st to 15th

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the pending class 10th & 12th board exams from July 1.

The CBSE will conduct pending class 10th and 12th board exams from July 1st to July 15th, informed Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

CBSE class X students of North East Delhi will write the exam for 6 exams while the class XII students will appear for 23 subjects.

CBSE will not conduct the exam for class X students in rest of India. However, the Class XII exams will write the test for 12 subjects.

As many as 11 additional exams for NE Delhi for Class XII and 6 for X.

The CBSE exams were held till March 18 and got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. While exams for over 80 subjects are pending, the board has however decided to conduct the exam for 29 main subjects only.