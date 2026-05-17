CBSE Slashes Re-evaluation Fees, Announces Refund if Marks Increase

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New Delhi: In a major relief to students, CBSE has sharply reduced the fees for post-result services for Class 12 examinations 2026, following criticism over the new On-Screen Marking system and a dip in pass percentage.

Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Sunday announced the revised fee structure. The cost of obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets has been cut from Rs 700 to Rs 100. Verification of marks will now cost Rs 100 instead of Rs 500. Students seeking rechecking of individual answers can apply at Rs 25 per question.

Importantly, CBSE said the entire re-evaluation fee will be refunded if a student’s marks increase after the process.

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The move comes after the Class 12 pass percentage dropped to 85.2%, the lowest in seven years. Over 80,000 answer scripts required corrective action during OSM evaluation.

The re-evaluation window opens May 19, 2026. CBSE has also set up helpline 1800-11-8004 and email resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in for student counseling.

Also read: CBSE Makes Three Languages Mandatory for Classes 9 and 10