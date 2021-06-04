CBSE Sets Up 12 Member Committee To Decide Criteria For Class 12 Results

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Following the cancellation of Class 12 exams, the CBSE has constituted a 12 member committee to decide on the criteria for the results.

The committee, which comprises Joint Secretary Education, Vipin Kumar, Commissioners of the Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, and representatives from the CBSE, and UGC among other, will have to submit its report in 10 days.

The Centre on Tuesday had decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2021, in view of the Covid situation.

Following this, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) scrapped the ISC (Class 12) exams for this year, saying that a scheme for evaluating the students will be announced soon.

Some states have also cancelled the Class 12 board exams.

