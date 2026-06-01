CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Down, Class 12 Students Face Delays

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New Delhi: The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification portal failed to go live on its revised launch date Monday, leaving thousands of students unable to apply for post-result services.

The portal, which was to open for verification of marks, photocopies of answer sheets and re-evaluation, remained inactive throughout the day despite CBSE’s earlier announcement.

CBSE had postponed the launch from May 29 to June 1, citing the need to strengthen website infrastructure for heavy traffic. However, students reported the link was still unavailable and displayed a “Site is under updating” message.

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The delay has raised concerns after earlier glitches in accessing scanned answer sheets, including payment gateway failures and blank pages.

Students with queries can contact CBSE’s tele-counselling helpline at 1800 11 8004.