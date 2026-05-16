CBSE Makes Three Languages Mandatory for Classes 9 and 10

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New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that students of Classes 9 and 10 will have to study three languages from July 1, 2026, in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and NCF-SE 2023.

Under the revised framework, students must study three languages — R1, R2, and R3 — with at least two being native Indian languages. A foreign language may be chosen only as the third language if the other two are Indian, or as an optional fourth language.

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Besides, CBSE clarified there will be no Board examination for the third language in Class 10. All assessments for R3 will be school-based and internal, but performance will be reflected on the CBSE certificate. No student will be barred from Class 10 Board exams due to the third language requirement.

The circular was issued on May 15, 2026.

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