CBSE extends date
Image Credit : The Hindu

CBSE Extends Deadline For Submission Of School Application Till 30th June 2020

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keeping in mind the present scenario of Covid-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the date for the submission of school affiliation application till 30th June 2020.

The CBSE board has published the information in its website. The board has also clarified that the schools whose application for affiliation / up-gradation / extension are under process, are required to submit online clarification / compliance / documents to the Board within 30 days of communication.

Related News

Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital temporarily shut after…

6 test Corona Positive after visiting salon that served…

Registration Compulsory For Those Returning To Odisha Post…

Delhi’s COVID-19 patient recovers after plasma therapy

This is the second time that CBSE has extended the last date of submission. Earlier the last date was 30th April  2020.

The CBSE’s decision to extend the deadline by two months will bring relief to thousands of schools across India as the school authorities will have ample time to fill the applications.

You might also like
Nation

Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital temporarily shut after nurse tests corona positive

Nation

6 test Corona Positive after visiting salon that served COVID-19 patient earlier

State

Registration Compulsory For Those Returning To Odisha Post Covid-19 Lock Down, BMC…

Nation

Delhi’s COVID-19 patient recovers after plasma therapy

Comments
Loading...