Keeping in mind the present scenario of Covid-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the date for the submission of school affiliation application till 30th June 2020.

The CBSE board has published the information in its website. The board has also clarified that the schools whose application for affiliation / up-gradation / extension are under process, are required to submit online clarification / compliance / documents to the Board within 30 days of communication.

This is the second time that CBSE has extended the last date of submission. Earlier the last date was 30th April 2020.

The CBSE’s decision to extend the deadline by two months will bring relief to thousands of schools across India as the school authorities will have ample time to fill the applications.