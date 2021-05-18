CBSE Extends Deadline For Schools To Tabulate Marks For Class 10 Till June 30

New-Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate Class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials.

The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

The decision has been taken in view of the lockdown in several states due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and to ensure safety of teachers and staff members.

However, CBSE today released the notification announcing the time schedule for the tabulation of the Class 10 board exam 2021 marks.

Revised dates for CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 marks tabulation

CBSE extended the dates accorded earlier for the tabulation of the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 marks.

1) Availability of portal by CBSE for uploading of marks: May 20, 2021 (no change)

2) Submission of marks to CBSE: June 30, 2021

3) Submission of internal assessment marks (out of 20): June 30, 2021

The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams, which have been cancelled in view of the pandemic.

On 14 April, the CBSE had cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of the spike in coronavirus infections