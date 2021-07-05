CBSE declares new scheme for Class X, XII Board exams for 2021-22 session

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday informed that the academic session 2021-22 of class 10th and 12th will be divided into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

The syllabus for the Academic session 2021-22 will be divided into 2 terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the inter connectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts and the Board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session, said a notification by CBSE.

The syllabus for the Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021. For academic transactions, however, schools will follow the curriculum and syllabus released by the Board.

Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

Efforts will be made to make Internal Assessment/ Practical/ Project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and Moderation Policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.