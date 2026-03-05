CBSE Class X and Class XII exams cancelled, check details

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class X and Class XII exams in the Middle East Regions.

The CBSE in a latest circular informed that after a critical review of the prevailing situation in parts of the Middle East Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), it took the following major decisions.

All the Class X exams scheduled from March 7 to March 11 stand cancelled, the board said in a latest circular. Likewise, the examinations scheduled on March 2, on March 5 and on March 6, which was earlier postponed, shall also stand cancelled.

The mode of declaration of results for Class X candidates in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course, it added.

However, the Class XII examination scheduled on Saturday, March 7 has been postponed and the revised dates will be announced later.

The Board will review the situation on Saturday, March 7 and issue appropriate directions regarding the Class XII examination scheduled from Monday, March 9 onwards.

All Class XII students are advised to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully.

