New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday submitted its action plan report for awarding marks to class 12 students in Supreme Court.

The 12-member committee formed by CBSE also informed the court that the Class 12 results will be declared by July 31.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage of best-of-three subjects marks), Class 11 (30% weightage of final exam) and Class 12 (40% weightage received in the pre-board exams).

The AG also said that students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the present mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations, as COVID situation gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think.

It is to be noted here that the government had cancelled the 12th board examinations on June 1 due to the surge in Covid cases.

The Supreme Court while welcoming the government’s decision had wanted to know the criteria to be applied for the evaluation of students. The CBSE wanted four weeks time, but the court said that would delay the process for students looking to study abroad and gave two weeks time.

Now the CBSE board has to submit the formula for awarding marks to the students of class 12.