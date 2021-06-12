The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Evaluation Criteria for class 12 will be released soon. According to media reports, the CBSE board will issue the criteria for evaluation on June 14, 2021.

In such a situation, 12 lakh students appearing in the CBSE Board 12th examinations will be able to check on the official website cbse.gov.in after the release of the evaluation criteria. As per the latest update CBSE has so far constituted an evaluation committee to decide on Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021. Earlier, the SC had also given 15 days to the authorities to finalize a fair formula for the students.

Note that the internal assessment option for class 12 is difficult for most of the students and homeschooled students. However, for the time being, uncertainty prevails, as the final decision on CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021 is yet to come out. At the same time, students and their parents concerned about the result have sought information from the teachers about this.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi had earlier said that the board will try its best to ensure that the CBSE Class 12 results 2021 are declared on time, thereby preventing students from applying for higher education. Whereas, for more information about CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021, students cacn visit the official website cbse.gov.in.

It is worth noting that recently in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CBSE Board 12th examinations were also canceled. The decision to cancel the 12th examinations after the CBSE 10th examination was taken keeping in mind the safety of the students due to coronavirus.

(Sources: jagran.com)