CBSE Class 10 second board exam from May 15, Check full schedule

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New-Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the second session exam. As per CBSE, CBSE Class 10 exam will be held from May 15 and conclude on May 21, 2026.

This initiative is aimed at reducing exam stress and providing flexibility in assessment.

CBSE in a post on X on its official handle stated, “CBSE 2nd Board Examination 2026 Date Sheet (Class X) released!”

According to the official document, all exams will be conducted in a single shift, primarily from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with select subjects having shorter durations. Candidates can access the full document at cbse.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the second phase of the board exams will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Here is the full datesheet:

May 15 (Friday): Mathematics (Standard & Basic)

May 16 (Saturday): English (Communicative / Language & Literature)

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May 18 (Monday): Science

May 19 (Tuesday): Languages (Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, etc.)

May 20 (Wednesday): Painting, Sanskrit, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Other skill-based subjects

May 21 (Thursday): Social Science

Class 10 Phase 2 examination are for those students who appeared in the Phase 1 exams but are dissatisfied with their marks in two or three subjects. These students can reappear for 10th board exams in these specific subjects to improve their overall marks.

Students can improve their performance in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has laid down specific eligibility criteria for Class 10 second board exam.

Students who appeared in at least three subjects in the first board examination

Students who have passed Class 10 and want to improve marks (up to three subjects)

Students placed in the Compartment category

Students from the 2025 Compartment batch

Students who passed through subject replacement

Sports students who had prior permission from CBSE

Students under UFM (Unfair Means) Category 1, if otherwise eligible

The exams will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode. Students must carry admit cards issued by their respective schools.