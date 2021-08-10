CBSE Class 10, 12 improvement exam schedule announced; Check details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the offline compartment or improvement exams for the Class 10 and 12 students.

According to CBSE, the offline exams 2021 for Class 10 and 12 will begin on August 25 and conclude on September 15. However, the board has not announced the date of the issue of admit card of the students.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 improvement exams will be held by following the COVID guidelines very strictly. The results are likely to be announced by September 30.

Check the schedule of class X and class XII optional and compartment examinations here: