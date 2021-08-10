CBSE Class 10, 12 improvement exam schedule announced; Check details

By WCE 3
offline exams
Photo Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the offline compartment or improvement exams for the Class 10 and 12 students.

According to CBSE, the offline exams 2021 for Class 10 and 12 will begin on August 25 and conclude on September 15. However, the board has not announced the date of the issue of admit card of the students.

Related News

Odisha’s Amrita Behura Tops CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021

CBSE class 12 scoring plan declared, Results by July 31

The CBSE Class 10, 12 improvement exams will be held by following the COVID guidelines very strictly. The results are likely to be announced by September 30.

Check the schedule of class X and class XII optional and compartment examinations here:

You might also like
State

Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Star couple fails to appear before Counselling Center

Nation

157 killed, 65,729 displaced in North East border rows: Rights group

Nation

Journalist arrested in Kashmir with 2 grenades

State

A must-know information for students appearing OJEE 2021, Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.