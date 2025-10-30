CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2026 to begin from February 17, board release exam datesheet; Check here

Advertisement

New Delhi: The CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2026 will begin from February 17, informed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today while releasing the exam datesheets.

As per the datesheet for Class X and XII for board examinations 2026, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will commence from February 17 and continue till March 10 while the CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

The CBSE Class X and XII exams 2026 will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM as per the subjects.

Check the complete CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Schedule:

Exam Date and Subject:

February 17, 2026: Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

February 18, 2026: Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin. Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Healthcare, Apparel , Multimedia, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill for Science, Design Thinking and Innovation,

Multimedia, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill for Science, Design Thinking and Innovation, February 20, 2026: Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer

February 21, 2026: English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

February 23, 2026: French

February 24, 2026: Urdu Course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu – Telangana

February 25, 2026: Science

February 26, 2026: Home Science

February 27, 2026: Computer Application, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence

February 28, 2026: Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Ramang, Sherpa, Urdu Course-B

March 2, 2026: Hindi Course –A, Hindi Course – B

March 3, 2026: Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Boti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy

March 5, 2026: Painting

March 6, 2026: Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

March 7, 2026: Social Science

March 9, 2026: Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music Mel Ins, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music Mel Ins, Hindustani Music (Per Ins), Thai

March 10, 2026: French

Check the complete CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Schedule:

Date and Subject:

February 17, 2026: Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi)

February 18, 2026: Physical Education

February 19, 2026: Engineering Graphics, Bharatnatyan (Dance), Kuchipudi Dance, Odissi – Dance, Manipuri – Dance, Kathakali Dance, Horticulture, Cost Accounting

February 20, 2026: Physics

February 21, 2026: Business studies, Business Administration

February 23, 2026: Psychology

February 24, 2026: Automotive, Typography and Computer Application

February 26, 2025: Geography

February 27, 2026: Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art

February 28, 2026: Chemistry

March 2, 2026: Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music Vocal, Carnatic Music Mel Ins, Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam, Kathak Dance, Urdu Core, Front Office Operations, Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology

March 3, 2026: Legal Studies

March 5, 2026: Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation

March 6, 2026: Hindustani Music Mel Ins, Hindustani Music Per Ins, Healthcare, Design, Electronics and Hardware

March 7, 2026: Yoga

March 9, 2026: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

March 10, 2026: Food Production, Office Procedures and Practices, Library and Information Science, Early Childhood Care and Education

March 11, 2026: Hindustani Music Vocal

March 12, 2026: English Elective, English Core,

March 13, 2026: Tourism, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

March 14, 2026: Home Science, Hindi Elective

March 16, 2026: Hindi Core

March 17, 2026: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, tibetian, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo,

March 18, 2026: Economics

March 18, 2026: Physical Activity Trainer

March 20, 2026: Marketing

March 23, 2026: Political Science

March 24, 2026: Beauty and Wellness, Artificial Intelligence

March 25, 2026: Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology

March 27, 2026: Biology

March 28, 2026: Accountancy

March 30, 2026: History

April 1, 2026: Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship

April 2, 2026: National Cadet Corps, Food Nutrition and Dietetics

April 4, 2026: Sociology

April 6, 2026: Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Boti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology

April 7, 2026: Web Application

April 8, 2026: French, Retail, Taxation, Textile Design

April 9, 2026: Sanskrit Core, Multi Media, Data Science

Students can visit the official website of CBSE (https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html) to check the exam datesheet or Click here to check the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2026 datesheet