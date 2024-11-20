CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2025 to begin from February 15; Check exam schedule

By Subadh Nayak
CBSE exam 2025

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the schedule of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2025 saying the exams will commence from February 15.

As per the schedule, the Class 10 exams which will begin with English will conclude on March 18, while the Class 12 students will begin their exams on February 17 with entrepreneurship subject and continue till April 4.

CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said that for the first time, the datesheet has been issued at least 86 days in advance and the students have been given sufficient gap between two subjects.

Click here for the complete CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2025 schedule
