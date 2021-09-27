CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: Know the new pattern, syllabus and other details

Giving a relief to lakh of Class 10 and Class 12 students across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the board exam pattern and time for the 2021-22 academic year. The exams will be conducted according to a new revised syllabus.

According to the revised curriculum, CBSE board exams have been divided into two terms- Term 1 and Term 2.

While the Term 1 exam will be conducted between November – December 2021, the Term 2 exam will be held in the months of March-April 2022.

The students will receive two mark sheets for each term exams. The final result will be derived after both the Term 1 and Term 2 examinations have been conducted.

All the CBSE affiliated schools have be asked by the board to continuously assess the students through various projects, assignments, and tests.

CBSE will derive the final board result after both Term 1 and Term 2 examinations are over. The detailed notification about the details of new syllabus for 2021-22 batch is present on the website.

Some important information about the Term exams

Term 1

The time duration for the exams will be between 4-8 weeks

The type of questions is objective type (MCQ) on a OMR sheet

The duration of term 1 examination is 90 minutes

The OMR sheet will be scanned and uploaded on CBSE portal by concerned schools

Term 2

The tests will be based on Class 12 internal assessment

The internal assessment will cover unit tests that have situation based open-ended questions.

Both long and short answer questions to be included

Time duration of the test is 2 hours