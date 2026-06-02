CBSE chairman and secretary transferred after OSM fiasco

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New-Delhi: Amid the ongoing On-screen marking row, the Centre has transferred CBSE chairman Rahul Singh, secretary Himanshu Gupta.

An inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services by CBSE.

Earlier, CBSE’s re-evaluation portal was hit by “barrage of cyberattacks”. As per CBSE, the revaluation portal witnessed over 1.5 million hits within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access, read CBSE’s X post. As of 3 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions, CBSE mentioned in a post on X.

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“While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks. Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access,” read CBSE’s X post.

The CBSE officials have acknowledged that around 20 cases of answer-sheet mismatches had been identified during the evaluation process.