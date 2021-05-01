CBSE Board Exam 2021 Result: Criteria For Class X Marks Distribution Released, Result By June 20

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released criteria for distribution of marks to Class 10 students.

According to reports, each school has to form an eight-member committee of the teachers including the Principal.

Out of the seven teachers, five are teachers should be from the own school while two other teachers from the nearby schools have to be members of the committee.

The committee formed for the distribution of marks will have to give marks for each subject. While 20 marks will be given for internal assessment, the rest 80 marks for tests conducted during the last academic session.

The CBSE Board Class X results likely to be declared by June 20, said sources.