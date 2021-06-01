New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Class XII examination has been cancelled for this year. This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening.

The meeting decided to cancel the Class 12 Board Exams in view of uncertain conditions due to COVID and feedback obtained from stakeholders.

The CBSE will take steps to compile results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner, said sources.

Like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.