CBSE 12th result 2026 OUT, Check results at results.cbse.nic.in

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New-Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 result 2026. CBSE 12th result 2026 is available on the official websites – cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Apart from the CBSE results portal, the Class 12 results will also be accessible through other official websites, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link.

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Students can also access their scorecards via the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps, while the result link will additionally be available through SMS services.

For the year 2026, CBSE implemented a major change in the evaluation process by introducing on-screen marking for Class 12 answer sheets, replacing the traditional physical checking system. The move was aimed at improving accuracy, transparency, and speeding up the result compilation process.

According to official estimates, over 18.5 lakh students from the science, commerce, and arts streams appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations which was held between February 17 and April 10, 2026.