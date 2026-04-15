CBSE 10th Result 2026 declared, results out at cbse.nic.in, umang.gov.in

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New-Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2026 was declared out on Wednesday at 4 pm.

The students can check and download CBSE 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

As per estimates, nearly 25 lakh students are awaiting the announcement of results. According to an update shared by DigiLocker, the government’s cloud-based platform for storing, sharing, and verifying official documents, CBSE 10th results will be issued soon.

Meanwhile, a post by the Umang app further confirms that the CBSE Class 10th results will be out “soon.”

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In its notice shared on X (formerly Twitter), the platform announced that the results will be announced shortly, advising the students to set up their accounts on the cloud platform. For more details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, students can check IE Education.

Here are the steps to follow to download CBSE 10th scorecard PDF

Visit the official websites – cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

