CBSE 10th Result 2021 declared; Know how to check results

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th Results 2021 have been released at 12 noon today on the official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Earlier an official notice regarding the result date and time was shared by the board. This year the board had released a tabulation policy on the basis of which the result will be calculated.

A total of 20,97,128 students’ results have been declared out of which 20,76,997 students passed the examination.

The CBSE class 10 students have recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.04%. It is to be noted that in 2020, the board had registered 91.46 passing percentage.

The students can check the CBSE 10th Result 2021 by using their Class 10 roll number.

Read below how to check the results:

Visit the official website – cbseresults.nic.in. On the appeared Homepage, click on ‘CBSE Class 10th Result 2021’ You will be redirected to a login page Enter the required credentials like roll number After successful login, the CBSE 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references

Here’s how to check your roll number: