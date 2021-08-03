CBSE 10th Result 2021 declared; Know how to check results
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th Results 2021 have been released at 12 noon today on the official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
Earlier an official notice regarding the result date and time was shared by the board. This year the board had released a tabulation policy on the basis of which the result will be calculated.
A total of 20,97,128 students’ results have been declared out of which 20,76,997 students passed the examination.
The CBSE class 10 students have recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.04%. It is to be noted that in 2020, the board had registered 91.46 passing percentage.
The students can check the CBSE 10th Result 2021 by using their Class 10 roll number.
Read below how to check the results:
- Visit the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.
- On the appeared Homepage, click on ‘CBSE Class 10th Result 2021’
- You will be redirected to a login page
- Enter the required credentials like roll number
- After successful login, the CBSE 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references
Here’s how to check your roll number:
- Visit CBSE’s official website at www.cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on ‘ROLL NO. FINDER-2021’ option.
- You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to select one of the two given servers.
- After selecting the server, you will again be redirected to a new page where you will have to click on the ‘CONTINUE’ option.
- Now select ‘Class 10’ option and after selecting, you are required to enter your name along with your father’s and mother’s names. You will also have to enter your DOB and then click on the ‘SEARCH DATA’ option.