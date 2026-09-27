CBN holds anti-drug awareness drive for students in Madhya Pradesh

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Madhya Pradesh: The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) conducted an anti-drug awareness programme for students at G T Polytechnic College in Jaora, Madhya Pradesh, under its Mission Yuva Raksha initiative.

It aimed to create awareness among young people about the adverse effects of drug abuse and to prevent them from using drugs.

The session, with presentations, awareness videos, and quiz activities, was aimed at engaging students and enlightening them on the dangers of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The final activity was the signing of an anti-drug agreement by the participants.

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The initiative was taken up under CBN preventive-awareness campaign named Yuva Raksha that consists of schools and colleges and youth arena.

CBN, jointly with Brahma Kumaris, has entered into a memorandum of understanding recently to enhance preventive drug awareness and youth outreach.

The awareness programme is a broader campaign by the government to reach out to youth for active participation in the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign through school and community-based activities.

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