CBI raided in 19 locations over DA case against WAPCOS former CMD, Rs 20 crore seized

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids in as many as 19 locations while probing a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Rajendra Kumar Gupta, the former CMD of the WAPCOS, the Water and Power Consultancy.

As per reports, the CBI conducted raids in 19 locations including Delhi, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Gurugram, Sonipat and Ghaziabad.

The CBI has filed the DA case against the former CMD of WAPCOS and his family members and seized Rs 20 crore cash today during the raids.

CBI raided places in around 19 locations including Delhi, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Gurugram, Sonipat & Ghaziabad in connection with a disproportionate assets case against Rajender Kumar Gupta, former CMD of WAPCOS water & power consultancy which comes under Jal Shakti ministry: CBI, ANI tweeted.

As per reports, after retiring from service, Gupta had started a consultancy business in the name of a private company based out of Delhi. The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonepat and Chandigarh.