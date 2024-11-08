CBI nabs DUSIB legal officer for taking bribe; also recovers Rs 3.79 crore in cash from his residence

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a legal officer from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) of the Delhi Government for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a complainant.

The central agency also conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused DUSIB legal officer identified as Vijay Maggo and recovered Rs 3.79 crore in cash and some property documents.

On Thursday, CBI had registered a case against Maggo, a private person named Satish and also other unknown persons, on the basis of a complaint dated November 4.

It was alleged that the accused legal officer demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from the complainant in the name of another DUSIB officer for getting his two shops unsealed and allowing him to run the shops unhindered. Later, CBI laid a trap on November 7 and caught the accused legal officer red-handed while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

