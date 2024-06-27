CBI makes its first arrests in NEET-UG case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday made its first arrests in the NEET-UG case. CBI today took into custody two persons from Patna, reports said.

The accused person have been identified as Ashutosh Kumar and Manish Kumar.

They allegedly provided a location where some of the examinees were provided the leaked NEET question paper and answer keys.

As per reports, the two were produced before a special court in Patna, which sent them to judicial custody.

Reportedly Bihar police found out about the premises during its probe and recovered a photocopy of a half-burnt question paper set from there.