CBI makes its first arrests in NEET-UG case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday made its first arrests in the NEET-UG case. CBI today took into custody two persons from Patna, reports said.
The accused person have been identified as Ashutosh Kumar and Manish Kumar.
They allegedly provided a location where some of the examinees were provided the leaked NEET question paper and answer keys.
As per reports, the two were produced before a special court in Patna, which sent them to judicial custody.
Reportedly Bihar police found out about the premises during its probe and recovered a photocopy of a half-burnt question paper set from there.