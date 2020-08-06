Sushant Singh Rajput
CBI Likely To Re-Register FIR In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The CBI is likely to re-register the FIR that has been filed by the Bihar Police in the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

There will be changes in the sections pertaining to the breach of belief, abatement to suicide and dishonest intention.

The CBI officers might go to Patna and collect evidence relating to the case from the Bihar police. Rhea Chakraborty may then be summoned once more for questioning.

It is noteworthy that Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate questioning on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death which occurred on June 14  is still a mystery and is being investigated by the Mumbai police.

 

