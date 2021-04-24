CBI Files FIR Against Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

By WCE 7
anil deshmukh
Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, said officials. The probe agency is carrying out raids at multiple locations related to Deshmukh.

Earlier on March 25, Param Bir Singh had filed a complaint seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

After the High Court ordered the CBI to carry out the preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh had allegedly resigned from the post.

The CBI recorded the statement of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday in connection with the preliminary enquiry into the corruption allegations against him.

You might also like
Nation

AIIMS Postpones INI CET PG 2021 Entrance Exam

Business

Fuel Price Remains Constant In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates Here

Business

22 and 24 Carat Gold Price In Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Check Rates Here

State

Maoist Kill Abducted ASI In Chattisgarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.