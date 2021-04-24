Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, said officials. The probe agency is carrying out raids at multiple locations related to Deshmukh.

Earlier on March 25, Param Bir Singh had filed a complaint seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

After the High Court ordered the CBI to carry out the preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh had allegedly resigned from the post.

The CBI recorded the statement of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday in connection with the preliminary enquiry into the corruption allegations against him.