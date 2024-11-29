CBI files chargesheet in RG Kar Medical College corruption case against 5 accused including the then principal

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation today filed the Charge sheet in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Court, Court No. 2, Alipore u/s 120B IPC r/w Sections 409, 420, 468, 471 of IPC and Sections 7, 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 [as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018] against following accused persons after investigation in the case registered by CBI on 24.08.2024:-

(1) Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the then Principal, RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata.

(2) Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, the then House Staff of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

(3) Biplab Singha, Proprietor of M/s Maa Tara Traders.

(4) Suman Hazra, Proprietor of M/s Hazra Medical.

(5) Afsar Ali Khan, Additional Security and Key person of M/s Eshan Cafe.

This case was registered in compliance to the directions of High Court at Calcutta relating to financial irregularities in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at Kolkata. The case was earlier registered vide FIR No. 62/2024 dated 19.08.2024 of Tala PS Kolkata, u/s 120B r/w 420 of IPC and Section 7 of PC Act (as amended by the PC Act Amendment Act, 2018).

Further Investigation is continuing in this case.

