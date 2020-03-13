CBI files case against YES bank founder
Image Credit: IANS

CBI Files Case Against YES Bank Founder Rana Kapoor For Buying Property

By IANS
New Delhi:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that it has filed a fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor and others in connection with the purchase of a property at the Amrita Shergill Marg in New Delhi, officials said.

A CBI official related to the probe said that the agency has registered a case against the couple for buying the plush property in the national capital.

This is the second case filed by the CBI against the couple within a week following the Yes Bank crisis.

The CBI began a probe into the short-term debentures of DHFL in which Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore between April and June, 2018. The probe is part of another investigation pertaining to Yes Bank’s purchase of debentures from DHFL against which the company had granted loans totalling Rs 600 crore against a collateral security of around Rs 40 crore only.

The loan amount later turned into non-performing asset (NPA).

It was alleged that DHFL’s promoter Kapil Wadhawan simultaneously paid kickbacks totalling Rs 600 crore to the Kapoors in the form of a loan of a similar amount to DoIT Urban Ventures, a venture owned by Rana Kapoor’s daughters — Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor.

It was also alleged that Yes Bank did not initiate action to recover the loans extended to DHFL.

The ED also registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the CBI FIR and arrested Rana Kapoor last Sunday. One of his daughters was stopped from boarding a flight to London by the immigration department officials at the Mumbai airport.

Rana Kapoor is currently under ED custody till March 16.

