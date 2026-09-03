CBI chargesheets 19 in ₹504-crore Haryana government funds scam

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Haryana: With this the CBI has filed its third chargesheet against 19 accused, six of whom are IAS officers, of cheating and the alleged misappropriation of 504-crore Haryana government fund.

The chargesheet was filed before a Special CBI Court in Panchkula, which has taken the number of the chargesheeted accused in the case to 37.

Six IAS officials on names are Mohammed Shayin, Saket Kumar, Vineet Garg, Pankaj Agarwal, Ram Kumar Singh and Pardeep Kumar.

Three officials from IDFC First Bank, one from AU Small Finance Bank and nine other Haryana state government officials are chargesheeted by CBI.

The CBI has revealed that the cash of about eight government departments of Haryana was allegedly deposited in select branches of banks.

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It was further transferred to unknown third persons through false entries and a number of bank accounts.

The agency has leveled charges of offences which include cheating, criminal conspiracy, bribery, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misconduct.

So far, CBI has carried out as many as 54 searches and taken 26 accused into custody and seized valuable gold of around ₹20 crore, along with other evidence.

The agency is still in process of tracing out full money trail and locating some other offenders.