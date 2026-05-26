CBI begins probe in Twisha death case, Bhopal Police officials meet central agency personnel

Advertisement

Bhopal: Bhopal Police on Tuesday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun its probe into the Twisha Sharma death case.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anil Sharma said they met CBI officials.

“We met the CBI officials…The CBI has started the investigation at their level and the process to hand over the case to them is underway,” he told ANI.

A CBI team visited the residence of Samarth Singh, the husband of Twisha Sharma, as part of their investigation.

The Supreme Court had directed the CBI to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously.

The CBI re-registered the FIR originally lodged at the Katara Hills Police Station and took over the case from the Bhopal Police.

Advertisement

This Court’s directive came following a comprehensive hearing that addressed multiple legal challenges that were pending across the trial court, the High Court, and the Supreme Court.

After hearing extensive arguments from the legal representatives of the victim’s family, the accused, and the state, the apex court disposed of the primary matter with the order for a CBI inquiry.

A bench led by Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that a narrative was being created that the judiciary would not permit a fair investigation or trial because one of the accused, Samarth Singh, belongs to the legal fraternity, and the mother-in-law is a former judicial officer. The Court said this perception had caused concern and was one of the reasons behind initiating the suo motu proceedings.

As part of the court’s directions, a formal request has been issued to both the family of the victim and the family of the accused to refrain from giving media interviews to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

(Source: ANI)