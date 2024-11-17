CBI arrests Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad while accepting Rs 25 lakh bribe, recovers cash of Rrs 87.6 lakh and jewellaery worth about Rs 72 lakh

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested Saurabh Prasad, the DRM (IRSME: 1991) of East Coast Railways Waltair Division, Visakhapatnam, while accepting bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

The central agency arrested Prasad while taking the bribe from one Sanil Rathod, the proprietor of M/s D N Marketing, Mumbai. Another man identified as Anand Bhagat of M/s HRK Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Pune was also arrested.

During ongoing searches, CBI has so far recovered a cash of Rs 87.6 lakh (approx.) along with jewellery worth about Rs 72 lakh, property documents, locker keys etc.

The said bribe was allegedly paid as a reward for reducing penalty imposed on an accused Pvt. Ltd. for under performance in a contracts awarded by East Coast Railways, which was being executed by the said two proprietors of Mumbai and Pune based private firms.

The probe team registered a case against the DRM and aforesaid two proprietors of two different private persons and others on allegations of criminal conspiracy and indulging in corrupt practices.

It was also alleged that Bills amounting to Rs 3.17 Crores raised by a private company were pending with the East Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam. However, because of delays in execution of the contract awarded, the said company faced imposition of hefty penalty.

To evade paying such heavy penalty, two accused proprietors of Mumbai and Pune based private firms allegedly approached accused DRM who demanded bribe of Rs 25 lakh to get the penalty amount reduced.

It was also alleged that after intervention of accused DRM in the matter, a reduced penalty was imposed and bill of private company was cleared. Pursuant to clearance of bill, said accused proprietor of Mumbai based private firm arranged to pay the agreed bribe of Rs 25 lakh to accused DRM during his visit to Mumbai on November 16. The CBI laid a trap and caught accused DRM and accused proprietor of Mumbai based private firm during exchange of undue advantage of Rs 25 Lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery Rs 87.60 lakh in Indian and Foreign Currency from premises of accused DRM at Visakhapatnam, apart recovery of Jewellery valued at about Rs 72 lakh and several incriminating documents including investments made in a flat at Kalyan, locker key and bank balances of accused public servant.

Investigation is continuing.