CBI arrests Manish Sisodia in connection with liquor policy case

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) this evening.

The CBI arrested Manish Sisodia hours after questing him in the alleged excise policy scam case today. His questioning began at around 11.10 AM today after he reached the CBI office. Before going the CBI office the AAP leader offered prayers at Rajghat and addressed the party leaders and workers who had accompanied him.

According to sources, Sisodia was asked about kickbacks which were allegedly received to campaign in the Goa elections. Besides, he was confronted with the statement of accused Dinesh Arora who has now turned approver.

The central team also reportedly asked Sisodia about Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former CA of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Gorantla was arrested by the CBI earlier this month.

It is to be noted here that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier speculated Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI. Taking to his Twitter he said, ““God is with you Manish. The wishes of lakhs of children and parents are with you. If you are going to jail for society and country, it will be a proud moment. You come out of jail, we will be waiting for you.”