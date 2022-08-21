CBI arrests Lt Col, 3 others in Ambala Cantt bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major, both attached to Military Engineering Service (MES), Ambala Cantt, along with two private contractors in the alleged bribery case of Rs 22.48 lakh.

The accused were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Rahul Pawar, MES, Ambala Cantt, Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar, and private contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal.

A case was registered against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe. The alleged payment of bribes was to ensure that most tenders from Ambala Cantt are awarded to private contractors.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the public servants and the private persons during a transaction of Rs 22.48 lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Ambala, Kurukshetra which led to the recovery of huge cash and incriminating documents.

During searches, Rs 32.50 lakh was recovered from the premises of the Lt Colonel while an amount of Rs 16 lakh was recovered from the possession of the private contractors.

All the four arrested accused will be produced before the competent court.