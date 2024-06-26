CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

New-Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case on Wednesday.

He was produced before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat by Tihar jail authorities, where the CBI sought custody for interrogation.

The court granted permission for Kejriwal’s formal arrest by the CBI.

Following the arrest, Kejriwal withdrew the petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order passed by the Delhi High Court staying his bail in the money laundering case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing CM Kejriwal, submitted, “I seek your lordships’ permission to withdraw the present special leave petition with an express liberty to file a fresh petition challenging both the 21st and 25th orders passed by the Delhi High Court.”

Granting liberty to file a fresh petition, the Bench, also comprising Justice SVN Bhatti dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

Also Read: CBI Examined Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Tihar Jail