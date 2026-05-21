CBI arrests CGST Superintendent, Inspector in bribery case

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New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent and an Inspector of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Giridih in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

According to the CBI, the agency registered the instant case on May 20, based on a complaint against the two accused officials.

It was alleged that the CGST Superintendent and inspector had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 90,000 from the complainant for resolving an Input Tax Credit (ITC) mismatch issue. The officials allegedly threatened to block the complainant’s GST number if the bribe was not paid.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Superintendent and Inspector red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as part payment of the bribe amount.

Searches were subsequently conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused public servants.

“The accused persons will be produced before the competent court in Dhanbad,” officials said.

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The official added that the investigation into the case is continuing.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a serving Colonel of the Indian Army, posted with the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) at Eastern Command in Fort William, Kolkata, for his alleged involvement in a Rs 50 lakh bribery scandal.

According to the FIR, registered under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Colonel Bali was allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy and bribery.

According to officials, Bali routinely engaged in corrupt practices, which included manipulation in the award of tenders, clearing inflated or pending bills, and deliberately approving substandard material samples.

(Source: ANI)

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