Caught on CCTV: Woman attempts to jump off bridge in Mumbai, Cab driver’s swift action saves her

Mumbai: A woman who was about to fall off bridge in Mumbai was saved by a cab driver due to his swift action on Friday. The incident occurred at the towering Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as the Atal Setu. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV camera and is going viral over the internet now.

In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on the the edge of the Atal Setu’s safety barrier. She later tosses an unknow object into the sea below and was about the jump off the bridge when the driver act swiftly and grabs her hair stopping her from jumping.

As the police patrolling vehicle passing by saw the incident, and immediately rushed their to save her. In the video, four cops along with the cab driver can be seen trying to pull her up.

The efforts of the cab driver and the cops helped to save the woman from a tragic incident. While speaking to media, a police official stated that on woman was siting in the edge of the bridge. On receiving information, a patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot. When the police approached her, she lost balance and was about to plunge into the sea. But a cab driver and the traffic police personnel held her just in time and managed to save her.

However, it is yet to known why she was sitting there. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.