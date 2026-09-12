Caught on cam, masked man throws chilli powder at bank staff before fleeing with Rs 4.53 lakh

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Nagpur: A 28-year-old masked man threw chilli powder at bank employees, and fled with Rs 4.53 lakh in cash, in south Nagpur on Thursday evening. The entire incident has been caught on CCTV.

The incident took place at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Nagpur’s Sakkardara police station area.

In the CCTV footage, one can see accused entering the bank with his face covered and attacking the employees with chilli powder.

The suspect identified as Suraj Borkar, a science graduate from Tatoli area of Nagpur’s Bhivapur tehsil was caught within 30 minutes of the incident with the entire stash.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday evening, after banking hours had ended. According to reports, Borkar entered the SBI branch and threw chilli powder into the eyes of the employees, triggering panic inside the bank.

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Amid the commotion, he allegedly snatched a bag containing Rs 4,53,000 from the employees and ran out of the branch. The employees raised an alarm and chased him, with a few police personnel at the spot also joining them.

Police caught Borkar around a kilometre from the branch, within about 30 minutes of the robbery. The entire amount allegedly taken from the bank was recovered from him, preventing any loss to the bank.

Police said a case has been registered against Borkar.