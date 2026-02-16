Cash is King: India’s Currency in Circulation Hits Record ₹40 Lakh Crore Despite UPI Growth

Advertisement

Despite a massive push toward a digital-first economy, the Indian appetite for physical banknotes has never been stronger. According to a landmark report by State Bank of India (SBI) Research released this February 2026, currency in circulation (CiC) has surged to a historic high of ₹40 lakh crore. This 11.1% annual jump—roughly double the growth rate of the previous year—signals that while UPI handles the volume of micro-transactions, cash remains the ultimate “comfort food” for the Indian consumer’s wallet.

The primary engine behind this cash craze is a robust rebound in consumption across both rural and urban sectors. In rural pockets, lower interest rates have encouraged households to keep more cash on hand for immediate spending rather than parking it in low-yield accounts. Meanwhile, urban demand has been supercharged by recent direct and indirect tax cuts, putting more disposable income—and subsequently more physical notes—into the hands of city dwellers.

The rise in circulation is also a direct byproduct of the RBI’s “Clean Note Policy.” Since the final phase-out of the ₹2,000 banknote, the central bank has flooded the system with smaller denominations to maintain liquidity. By March 2026, the RBI aims for 96% of the nation’s ATMs to dispense ₹100 and ₹200 notes. While this shift makes daily transactions easier, it physically requires a much larger volume of paper to represent the same value, naturally bloating the total currency in circulation.

Interestingly, SBI notes that digital and physical payments are now moving in parallel rather than in conflict. While the digital rupee (e₹) currently accounts for a tiny 0.03% of the currency value and UPI transactions have hit record monthly highs of ₹28.3 lakh crore, the “total pie” of the Indian economy is growing so rapidly that both systems are expanding. Cash is no longer competing with digital for survival; instead, it is acting as a foundational layer of trust and immediate settlement in a high-growth environment.

A surprising twist in the report reveals that India’s record-high gold imports are playing a role in this cash surge. In a reversal of traditional trends, many households are now selling off gold and silver holdings at peak prices to fund household consumption. These “cash-out” events are injecting vast amounts of physical liquidity back into the market, proving that even as we swipe and scan, the tangible security of the “Rupee in hand” remains the undisputed king of the Indian economy.