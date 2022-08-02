Car stops under parked IndiGo aircraft at Delhi airport

By WCE 1

New Delhi: In an unusual incident at Delhi airport on Tuesday, a car belonging to Go First airline went under a parked IndiGo A320 Neo aircraft, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane’s nose wheel.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that it is looking into the matter and an enquiry has been initiated into the incident which took place at stand number 201 of the airport’s T2 terminal.

“On August 2, IndiGo aircraft VT-ITJ was parked on stand no. 201, Terminal T-2 at IGI airport, Delhi. It was to operate IndiGo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi-Patna). A Go Ground car (Maruti Suzuki Dzire) vehicle came close to this aircraft and stopped under the nose area of the aircraft. There was no damage to the aircraft or injury to any person,” said a senior DGCA official.

The official said that the driver has been subjected to a Breath Analyser (BA) test for consumption of alcohol and it has been found to be negative. Aircraft departed as per the scheduled departure time and further investigation was carried out.

You might also like
Nation

Monkeypox In Delhi: Govt Directs 3 Private Hospitals To Create Isolation Rooms

State

Odia woman Tapaswini becomes first Runners up of South India Mrs

Nation

Delhi reports third monkeypox case, tally reaches 8 in India

Nation

Kerala Records Another Monkeypox Case, Tally Reaches at 5

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.