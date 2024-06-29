Car runs over 18-month-old girl while playing in front of her house in Noida, toddler critical

Noida: An 18-month-old girl was critically injured after a car ran over her in Noida. The incident occurred in front of her house in B Block, Sector 63 of Noida.

According to reports, the girl was playing in front of her house with her mother when the car ran over her. She was severely injured in the incident and was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital in critical condition.

Following the incident, a CCTV clip of it is now going viral over the internet. In the video, it can be clearly seen that a woman is seen outside the house on the road with her child when a white car comes and runs over the child.

Locals present at the scene immediately rushed the girl to the hospital where the 18-month old is presently fighting for her life.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and registered a case under serious sections. Based on complaint, the cops have initiated a detailed probe into the matter.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.