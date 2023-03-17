Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 3 dead

Three people were killed after a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Urse village.

Car rams into stationery truck
Pune: Three people were killed after a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Urse village on Friday, police said.

According to the police, one of the victims has been identified as Vijay Vishwanath Khair.

“The car was travelling from Mumbai to Pune. It hit a loaded stationary truck, which was parked on the roadside. All three occupants, all male, died on the spot,” said a police official from Shirgaon police station.

The police said that the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck, and all three people died on the spot.

“The traffic was affected, but later, after removing the damaged vehicle from the road, everything was brought back to normal,” added the police officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

