Car catches fire on Delhi’s Mehrauli-Badarpur Road amid heatwave, no injuries reported

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New-Delhi: A moving car caught fire on Delhi’s busy Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Lado Sarai on Tuesday amid intense heatwave conditions in the capital city of India.

Two people travelling in the car managed to escape safely before the flames engulfed the car.

As per reports, the moving car suddenly out of nowhere caught fire in the middle of the busy road in Delhi’s Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

In the visuals, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing high into the sky. It appeared that the fire spread rapidly from the front of the car, engulfing the entire vehicle within just a few minutes.

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Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Here is the video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Car catches fire on Delhi’s Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. Delhi’s Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road near Lado Sarai. Two people, who were inside the vehicle, managed to exit the car on time. pic.twitter.com/JLLADex1hU — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026